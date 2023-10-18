type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsHusband destroys house he built for his wife after DNA test revealed...
News

Husband destroys house he built for his wife after DNA test revealed he isn’t the biological father of their kids

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Husband destroys house he built for his wife after DNA test revealed he isn't the biological father of their kids
- Advertisement -

In a gut-wrenching incident that has surfaced on social media, a heartbroken husband was captured on video demolishing the magnificent house he had built for his family.


This extreme act came in the wake of a DNA test that shattered his long-held belief that he was the biological father of the five children he shared with his wife.


The unfolding tragedy highlights the complexities of paternity, the anguish of deceit, and the profound emotional toll it can take on individuals and families.

The video, which has since gone viral, features a bulldozer relentlessly pulling down a luxurious edifice worth thousands of dollars.


The destruction of the family home serves as a visual representation of the emotional turmoil that the husband found himself entangled in.

Husband destroys house he built for his wife after DNA test revealed he isn't the biological father of their kids


The act is a poignant illustration of the depths of despair and betrayal that can arise when the fundamental truths of a family are called into question.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The heart-wrenching revelation that the husband is not the biological father of any of the five children he had lovingly embraced as his own has left him grappling with a tsunami of emotions.


The aftermath of the DNA test has not only led to the disintegration of trust but has also resulted in an irreparable rupture in the family unit.

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
74 %
1.3mph
75 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways