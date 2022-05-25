Sad! Beautiful Ghanaian bride cries bitterly after her husband died two weeks after their wedding (Photos)

- Advertisement -

A newly wedded wife has lost her husband to the cold hands of death just two weeks following their glamorous wedding after dating for a couple of years and finally making things official.

Per the words of the wife on social media while announcing the untimely departure of her late husband from Earth, she strongly suspects foul play in her partner’s death.

She cursed the wicked people behind the death of her husband to also suffer the same fate by the end of the year.

The mourning widow wrote;

“We wedded on 7th of May 2022 You died yesterday being 21My heart is bleeding… Y me.this world is wicked Obim pls talk to me I can’t say RIP to you But I know that whoever has hands in your death ..shall not live to see the end of this year Bye bab” Newly wedded lady cries They were married for just two weeks“

This heart-wrenching story was shared on Facebook by Jay Jay Musiq who also posted some photos that were taken during the wedding ceremony of the deceased and his wife.

The man looked very healthy in the pictures so it’s convincing he wasn’t suffering from any kind of illness reason the wife feels her man was killed.

Check out some of the prepossessing pictures of the late husband and his wife below…

Losing your husband just two weeks after your wedding is extremely sad and distressing. May God himself console the widow in these trying times.