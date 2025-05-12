Husband discovers he’s the biological father of his 4 kids

A man has shared the heartbreaking story of how he discovered he is not the biological father of his 4 kids after his oldest daughter was asked to undergo a DNA test at school to trace her ancestry.

The revelation was made in a viral post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

According to the post, the man narrated how his world turned upside down when his daughter confided in him about the results of her school’s ancestry test, which showed that they were not genetically related.

He said, “A few years ago, my oldest daughter had to take a DNA test for school, just to figure out ancestry. During the test, she came to me very sad because, apparently, me and her were not related.”

“I had to keep a straight face because the immediate shock was just wild. Then I decided to go with her to get a paternity test done, and it was confirmed—I was not her father.”

Still in disbelief, the man secretly conducted DNA tests on his other children. The results were just as devastating—none of them were his biological children, except the youngest, whom he chose not to test due to their tender age.

“I told my daughter not to tell her mother what we had discovered. I went on to test my second child—not mine. The one after that—not mine. I decided to stop there because the youngest is still so young and might not understand what’s happening,” he explained.

After confirming the results, he confronted his wife, hoping for answers, but instead met denial.

“She didn’t take any responsibility or accountability. She just said, ‘How are you going to believe these tests over your wife?’”

Following the viral post, netizens flooded the comment section, expressing a mix of shock, sympathy, and outrage over the man’s ordeal.

@liddycomidee: “It’s either cap or is is a complete mumu because he is very composed considering the situation at hand.”

@LaughNLearnX: “Now that the truth has been revealed, what exactly are you still trying to figure out? Are you trying to find out if you’re infertile or something? You need to act while you still have time.”

@OlorogunErnest: “4 kids and non was his? Obviously, the dude never paid proper attention to his family. The signs are always there, but he probably ignored and got blinded by love. May God give him the strength to cope with this mess.”

@eagleyez7: “Why did he even go back? Like he should first of all be sure he can father a child cus this is traumatic. As for the wife denying, she’s just following the script of every woman who’s been caught. She’s evil.”

@NmechaOkoronkwo: “Some women are just the devil in human form,men pls be careful who you wife,not all that glitter is gold ,I know this man isn’t gon heal from this but nature should please give him the strength to keep going on.”

@Michelblaq: “Bro, those kids are not your kids ….. they will tell you one day that you are not their father and that will break you….better accept the fact now and move on.”

