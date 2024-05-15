type here...
Husband divorces wife of 8 years for allegedly stealing his iPhone and motor keys (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A middle-aged Ghanaian woman has accused her husband of divorcing her after pinning theft on her.

According to the woman who made an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show, after toiling to build an 8-bedroom house with her husband he says he’s no longer interested in their marriage.

On the basis that she supposedly stole his iPhone and motor keys.

However, both the iPhone and motor keys have been found in their bedroom but the husband still insists he can’t be married to a thief.

Now, the husband wants to take all the properties they funded together and give her only GHS 4000 for compensation.

Watch the video below to know more…

