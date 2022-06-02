- Advertisement -

This is what happens to men who make themselves available as an escape route for some ladies.

I know a lady who sent her nude videos to her ex with the caption “it’s you I think about but love is not everything”, days before coming to Ghana to introduce her “now fiancé” to her parents.

You can’t force genuine affection, once you realise that a lady is not into you, just leave her alone and focus on other important things in life.

A female Twitter user has narrated an incident that happened to her friend and according to her, a young-promising man who had been married for about three weeks has received the shock of his life after he caught his wife cheating.

As detailed by the lady on the bird app, the husband found over 160 screenshots of evidence of his wife’s infidelity.

She tweeted;

You see 160+ screenshots of cheating evidence before? I send my friend love and light. Caught his wife 3 weeks right after nice wedding. Aahhnn Eii

Check out some of the comments gathered under the sad revelation;

@Akesevera – When you marry a woman who doesn’t Love you. Signs are always there. plus dont marry for beauty and shape. Men should learn

@Arabeemez – What is don’t marry for beauty and shape? Abeg, who said if she’s ‘ugly’ and ‘shapeless’ she can’t cheat? Masa Rest!

@viewsdey – Caught her 3 weeks after the wedding meaning she’s been cheating way before that. Not easy at all, not easy Ei 3 weeks herr