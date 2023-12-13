Husband forces wife and their 5 kids to sleep outside as he hosts his sidechick in matrimonial home

- Advertisement -

A video of a mother and her five children sleeping outside because her husband was hosting his girlfriend has set social media ablaze, with many users questioning the humanity of both the man and his illicit lover.



Sisanda Hlabangane, a South African, took to TikTok to share a poignant video capturing her and her children sleeping outside at night.



She had previously shared a video in which she symbolically removed her wedding ring, marking the conclusion of her decade-long marriage.



The initial video sparked a heated debate, with some people questioning why she had chosen to have numerous children.



Responding to a comment from a TikTok user identified as @thatsibusisom, Sisanda, known as @sisandamtshali on the platform, candidly expressed the depth of her disdain for her husband. In a text overlay on the video, she revealed, “Yesterday, me and his kids had to sleep outside because he came home with his girlfriend.”

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Sisanda’s post garnered over 1.7 million views, prompting more than 6,000 people to share their opinions. Many were appalled by the father’s actions and his extramarital affair.

Princess_Mo questioned the morality of a woman who would subject another woman and children to such a traumatic experience. “What kind of woman puts another woman and kids through such a traumatic experience? And do you think tomorrow he won’t do the same or worse to you,” she wrote.



@Shad empathized with the lasting impact on the children, emphasizing that such events are not easily forgotten. “What hurts most is your kids will never forget this,” the user lamented.

@gontle? directed a question at other women, urging them to reflect on the situation and consider the possibility of similar treatment in their own lives. “How do you feel as a woman seeing this being done to another woman? What makes you think he can’t do this to you next?” she quizzed.

Social media users’ response highlights the emotional impact of Sisanda’s story and the broader societal reflections on relationships and empathy.