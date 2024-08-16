My husband is free to play any role in a movie – Tracey Boakye sets records straight

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye, has made it clear that her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, is free to take on any role in the entertainment industry.

In recent interview statements, Tracey emphasized that she fully supports her husband’s career choices and has no issues with the roles he decides to play.

This statement aims to address any misconceptions or rumours that may have arisen regarding their relationship and professional boundaries.

Tracey Boakye however mentioned that for her she will not pick up any role, thus now she is very selective of the kind of roles she plays.

READ ALSO: I get jealous when I see my husband kiss other ladies in movies – Tracey Boakye talks for the first time after marriage

By publicly setting the record straight, she ensures that there is no room for speculation about her husband’s involvement in various projects.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW