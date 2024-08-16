type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMy husband is free to play any role in a movie -...
Entertainment

My husband is free to play any role in a movie – Tracey Boakye sets records straight

By Mr. Tabernacle

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye, has made it clear that her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, is free to take on any role in the entertainment industry.

In recent interview statements, Tracey emphasized that she fully supports her husband’s career choices and has no issues with the roles he decides to play.

This statement aims to address any misconceptions or rumours that may have arisen regarding their relationship and professional boundaries.

Tracey Boakye however mentioned that for her she will not pick up any role, thus now she is very selective of the kind of roles she plays.

READ ALSO: I get jealous when I see my husband kiss other ladies in movies – Tracey Boakye talks for the first time after marriage

By publicly setting the record straight, she ensures that there is no room for speculation about her husband’s involvement in various projects.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, August 16, 2024
Accra
few clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
83 %
3.8mph
20 %
Fri
77 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
77 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways