Husband & friends discipline wife’s boyfriend

KENYA – A video circulating on social media captured the moment a furious husband stormed a hotel room with his friends to confront his wife and her boyfriend.

The footage shows the visibly heartbroken man dragging his wife and the young man out of the room before unleashing a flurry of punches and slaps on the alleged lover.

His wife was also not spared, as she received her share of the assault in the presence of onlookers.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the husband appeared unable to contain his emotions after reportedly discovering his wife’s secret affair.

The incident quickly escalated into violence, with friends of the husband also joining in to “discipline” the couple.

The video has since sparked outrage on social media, with many condemning the use of physical violence in addressing infidelity.

Others have also called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter, stressing that both domestic violence and mob justice are punishable under the law.