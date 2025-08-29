type here...
News

Husband & friends discipline wife’s boyfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Man sitting on the floor crying
Man

KENYA – A video circulating on social media captured the moment a furious husband stormed a hotel room with his friends to confront his wife and her boyfriend.

The footage shows the visibly heartbroken man dragging his wife and the young man out of the room before unleashing a flurry of punches and slaps on the alleged lover.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

His wife was also not spared, as she received her share of the assault in the presence of onlookers.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the husband appeared unable to contain his emotions after reportedly discovering his wife’s secret affair.

Tragic! Young man ends it all after his girlfriend mocked for having a small manhood

The incident quickly escalated into violence, with friends of the husband also joining in to “discipline” the couple.

The video has since sparked outrage on social media, with many condemning the use of physical violence in addressing infidelity.

Others have also called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter, stressing that both domestic violence and mob justice are punishable under the law.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Josephine and John

Guy and his girlfriend discovered dead in the room

Linda Ocloo

Rashad calls for the immediate sack of the Greater Accra Regional Minister

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, August 29, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Lady who was dragged to court for taking Tfare and not showing up speaks

Jennifer

I saw her on TikTok, promised to buy her an iPhone 13 & slept with her in her room- guy exposes cheap nurse

Sidechick shoots wife to death

keona Wilson

GAF Helicopter crash: President Mahama gifts GHS 100K to residents who discovered remains of victims

President Mahama

Main chick stabs sidechick during a confrontation

Main Chick Side Chick
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways