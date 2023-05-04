Husband and his wife confess to contacting the same witch doctor to kill each other (Video)

A Zimbabwean family residing in England has become the subject of widespread internet attention following the leak of a video capturing a tumultuous family meeting.



The shocking revelation unfolded during the discussion, as the husband and wife confessed to independently seeking the services of a witch doctor to have the other spouse eliminated.



According to reports, the ill-fated couple unknowingly approached the same fraudulent witchdoctor to kill each other.



The husband allegedly made the first visit to the witch doctor, requesting the demise of his wife.

During the family gathering, the husband defended his actions by claiming that he had been informed by prophets of his wife’s alleged use of black magic or juju against him.



He further stated that his estranged wife had even expelled him from their shared residence.

The startling twist in this macabre tale came to light when the family discovered that the witch doctor, having been entrusted with the task of eliminating Baba Gamu’s wife, had acquired her contact information and photographs.



The witch doctor subsequently contacted the wife, known as Mai Gamu, and revealed her husband’s intentions to spiritually kill her.



Strangely, Mai Gamu and the witch doctor devised a plan to instead have Baba Gamu eliminated.



The family meeting, organised by an aunt, provided the platform for the couple, believed to be in their 60s, to narrate the intricate details of their extraordinary ordeal.

The circumstances surrounding the video’s emergence on the internet remain unclear.



Nevertheless, the revelation has generated a flurry of mixed emotions and reactions among social media users.

The extraordinary tale of this tattered Zimbabwean family serves as a stark reminder of the depths human relationships can sink to and the peculiar circumstance that can entangle individuals.

As the internet amplifies the dissemination of their story, the family is left to grapple with the consequences of their choices and the impact it has had on their public image.

