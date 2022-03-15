type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleHusband ignores his wife to buy a 123 million plush mansion for...
Lifestyle

Husband ignores his wife to buy a 123 million plush mansion for his 19-year-old side chick because she’s good in bed

By Armani Brooklyn
Husband ignores his wife to buy a 123 million plush mansion for his 19-year-old side chick because she's good in bed
- Advertisement -

A realtor has revealed how one of his rich clients ignored his wife to buy a N123 million duplex for his 19-year-old side chick.

According to the realtor, he was more than shocked after he got to know that his client was buying the super expensive mansion for his mistress who is even yet to turn aged 20.

The realtor further detailed that the N123 million house was a birthday gift from the rich man to his young sidekick just because she’s more good in bed than his wife.

He ended his story by entreating wives to be very careful f the under-23 ladies who surround themselves with their husbands because they are very dangerous.

This story is very true because most of these young ladies we see around are not employed nor do they have a legit business running but they own the latest of all mobile gadgets, drive expensive cars and normally go on vacation outside Africa.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, March 15, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News