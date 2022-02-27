type here...
Husband in trouble as his wife uses their rent money to buy 2,500 cedis blender; Landlord charges to kick them out

By Armani Brooklyn
A wailing husband has taken to the internet to reveal the callous actions of his wife who happens to be very insensitive.

As lamented by the angry husband, his wife has used 2,500 cedis of their rent money to buy a blender and they are now stranded because they don’t have the avenue to generate that money back.

According to the pained husband in his fats trending writeup, his wife bought the super expensive blender because all her colleagues at the workplace own one

Meanwhile, their rent is due next month which is May and their landlord won touch them with a baby’s gloves if they refuse to pay.

