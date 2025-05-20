type here...
Husband in viral video beating wife with a tennis bat arrested

By Armani Brooklyn
Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the officials of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Women Affairs Secretariat, have arrested the man who was seen in a viral video beating his 25-year-old wife heavily with a tennis bat.

The agency in a statement on Monday, May 19, said the suspect was arrested inside the popular GSM Market, Wuse, Abuja.

The operatives also rescued the victim, Theola Joseph, from their self-contained apartment located inside Wumba Community, Apo area of Abuja.

It would be recalled that the said man was seen in the recorded video pinning down the neck of the mother of three and beating her mercilessly with a table tennis bat while the children were heard screaming and pleading with him not to k!ll their mother.

According to human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, the latest incident wasn’t the first time the man had allegedly attempted to k!ll his wife.

The woman was said to have reported the matter to the police on several occasions but was turned back by officers who insist it’s a ‘family matter’ and they should settle it.

Speaking on the development, Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, OON, condemned the action of the man, assuring that the matter will be thoroughly investigated and treated in line with the provisions of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act 2015.

