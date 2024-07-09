Husband murders wife and uses her phone to pretend she’s alive

An Italian man has been accused of murdering his wife before using her phone for months to pretend she was alive.

Francesca Deidda, 42, disappeared in May from the Italian town of San Sperate, in Cagliari, southern Sardinia and investigators believe that she was murdered by her husband, 43-year-old Igor Sollai.

After Deidda was last seen, messages were reportedly sent from her phone telling friends and family that she needed some time away due to a breakdown in her relationship.

Still, she refused to speak to anyone on the phone.

The call centre she worked at also received her resignation in an email after she disappeared.

Investigators allege that these messages and emails were written by Sollai after he killed his wife and hid her body, using them to conceal his crime and pretend Deidda was still alive.