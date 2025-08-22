type here...
Source:GhPage
News

Husband nabs cheating wife in broad daylight

By Armani Brooklyn
Cheating wife

A hardworking married man was left devastated after walking into his home only to discover his wife with another man in an act of infidelity.

As reported, the husband returned from a business trip unannounced only to witness the heartbreaking scene.

WATCH THE VIDEOS HERE

In the trending video, the cheating wife was caught red-handed with her plumber lover inside the kitchen.

Shockingly, the pair were found under the sink during the session.

The husband who appeared visibly heartbroken filmed parts of the incident which have since made its way across social media platforms.

WATCH THE VIDEOS HERE

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

New suspect arrested in connection with immigration officer murder case

Woman crying and dead body

VIDEO: Guy beheads his boss over delayed salary

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, August 22, 2025
26.3 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEOS: Mfana Ngwenya unalives his girlfriend

Mfana Ngwenya video

Cheating wife dies while lodging in a guest house with another man

Cheating wife

You can’t compete with me- Nana Ama McBrown slaps sense into Empress Gifty

Husband nabs cheating wife in broad daylight

Cheating wife

Beautful JW lady who refused blood transfusion after surgery passes away

Adwoa
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways