Husband of Anambra woman in viral tape speaks

Chinedu Onwudebe, husband of the Anambra woman in the viral video clip has told his Side of story and the pathetic and painful journey he endured in the 24-year-old marriage.

Recently, the estranged wife (name withheld) of Chinedu Onwudebe was caught on a viral clip allegedly made public by one of her daughters, where she was having extramarital affairs with another man.

The woman had since told her side of the story, where she blamed her husband’s high-handedness, lack of care and love as reasons behind her actions.

In a new interview, Onwudebe, 59, narrated how he met and married his wife, Chinasa, some 24 years ago, in Ogboji, Anambra state.

According to him, his marital relationship with his wife produced more pain and regrets than happiness.

Onwudebe stated that he beat his wife, as she narrated in her story, yet it was his wife who started the trouble by bringing a strange man into their marital bed.

He said: “I admire my wife because she is very hard-working and beautiful. But one thing that brings trouble between two of us is her waywardness. I had been noticing her waywardness, and had been complaining about it but she would always deny.

“Sometime in the year 2020, about five years ago, this very man called Ichie Obiora, came to my house, and I met him in my bedroom with my wife when I returned from work. When I came, I saw a motorcycle with an inscription ‘AVG’ (Anambra Vigilante Services) written on it.

“I looked around but did not see the owner. I opened the door, went inside and saw this man called Ichie Obiora in the room with my wife. When I asked, my wife told me that Ichie Obiora was his cousin. I kept quiet, because, I didn’t know all her relatives.

From that day, I started relating with him as my in-law. “This relationship continued until one day, when I returned from work, my daughters showed me Android phones that their ‘brother’ bought for them. I thanked this man, and he later bought my own phone for me. He also promised to buy a bus for me, which he never did.”

Onwudebe said that over time, he began to notice signs suggesting that the man was romantically involved with his wife, not her cousin, as she had initially claimed.

He continued: “From what my children had been telling me that happened whenever I wasaway from home, I realised that this man was having affairs with my wife inside my room whenever I went out. Because of this, I told my wife that I didn’t want to see her with this man again. But she would not listen. That was why I beat her mercilessly.

Onwudebe said that when his wife was leaving his house for the apartment Obiora rented for her, she took his motorcycle. But that on one of those days, he went there in the company of a vigilante operative from the area to take back his motorcycle.

On arrival, he met one of her daughters washing the motorcycle. He said he was mounting the motorcycle to ride off when his wife, partly dressed with only a wrapper tied around her chest, came out from the room.

“When my wife came out, she pushed me down from the motorcycle, and I had heavy injury on my knee. As I was still struggling with her, Ichie Obiora rushed out.

He was wearing only boxers. I held Obiora up, and was about to throw him on the ground when my wife held me, bite me and gave me very deep injury on my hip, and I fell down.”

It was when I was on the ground, still in pain of the bite that Chief Obiora broke my tooth, and it fell off. I was still in the pain when my wife hit my head with stone, and that particular daughter, who was washing the motorcycle when I came, hit my ribs with a weapon, and I collapsed.”

He narrated that since they got married, his wife had dragged him to three different police stations on different occasions, where he spent days behind bars. “She had dragged me to police station in three different occasions. Whenever I reprimand her for being wayward, she would collaborate with her boyfriend to drag me to police station.

But in each case, the police would acquit me after listening to my own side of the story. The last time she dragged me to police station, after listening to my story, the police officer in charge acquitted me; and they detained my wife. The policeman even gave me transport money to go home.”

