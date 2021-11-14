type here...
Entertainment

My husband paid some vloggers to disgrace me – Nayas

By Qwame Benedict
Nayas and Nana Sarfo Kantanka
Actress and former girlfriend of Ernest Opoku, Gladys Mensah Boaku popularly known as Nayas has come out to finally speak about the problems in her marriage.

According to the actress, she has for some time now been having issues with her husband but has always been able to hide it from the public.

Speaking in an interview she explained that the reason for shielding that away was because she thought she was saving her marriage.

She went on to explain that her husband has been able to convince her that she is being hated by Ghanaians because of her past issues with Gospel musician Ernest Opoku.

But this same husband of hers after they started having issues in their marriage contacted some vloggers to disgrace her and rain insults at her.

Watch the interview below:

Nayas in the interview revealed that she has moved out of her matrimonial home for the past four weeks due to what is happening and the attitude of her husband.

The actress tied the knot to her husband who is said to be a queen in a private ceremony in September of 2019.

Source:Ghpage

