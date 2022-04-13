- Advertisement -

A piece of sad news that has taken the spotlight on the various social media platforms most especially Twitter, alleges how a husband who constantly physically abused his wife has poisoned her to death.

According to footnotes surrounding the devastating story, the deceased whose name has been given as Yetunde was living hell on Earth after suffering several forms of abuse from her husband.

Although, she was advised to exit the marriage but she vehemently refused on the grounds that her husband will change over time.

Her mourning sister who first shared the heartwrenching story on her Facebook wall wrote;

Yetunde is my sister and a recent Muslim convert because of the man she married. She had explained to me and a few of her friends about her travails in her marriage.

“We had advised her to leave if she couldn’t cope and she did. Only for us to hear that the man begged her and she agreed to return to the house. She complained that her husband was always eating out ever since she returned and would refuse to eat her food.“

“So on Monday, the husband returned home with a meal he claimed was prepared by his mother for her. Yetunde ate and called one of her friends that she was experiencing stomach p@ins. She was rushed to the hospital where she passed away. Her husband told some of us that she took a poisonous substance in a bid to end her life but a doctor’s report states that her food was poisoned.”

Just about a week ago, popular Nigerian singer Osinachi Nwanchukwu, was also allegedly beaten to death by her own husband.

Her vile husband is currently under investigation as we speak and might rot in jail if found guilty.