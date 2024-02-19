Husband sends wife to Juju plus his two stepsons one in GH and the other abroad to take over their properties

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian man who appears to be in his early 50s has been apprehended for allegedly planning to spiritually harm his current wife and her family through black magic.

The man’s alleged motive, as per reports, included causing harm to his wife, breaking his brother-in-law’s leg, and making his stepson residing and working in Canada mentally challenged.

The unsettling incident came to light when officers of the Ghana police service received information from the fetish priest about the man’s visit to his shrine, where he reportedly soughted his assistance in orchestrating harm to his wife’s family members.

According to the fetish priest, the man consulted him to end his wife’s life and also make his borga stepson go insane with the intention of erasing his memory and causing him to forget about the properties he had established for himself and his mother.

Netizens Reactions…

@Becky – Do they really have a case? When the police arrest him, what offense will they charge him under?

@ariestfirstchild – They will leave reckless life and when their in their 40s and has failed in life they turn to hurt other people who are doing well and not giving them support smh

@Ivyasante – Wooow… a woman supporting you… May God deliver us from wicked people around us

