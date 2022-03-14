Husband sets himself ablaze in his car after his wife went to sleep at her ex-boyfriend’s place

- Advertisement -

A sad story that has caught the attention of many social media users reports how a broken-hearted husband set himself ablaze after his wife refused to come and sleep at home.

Commentary surrounding the devastating story confirms that the deceased husband whose name has been given as Venus Amimo has been having marital issues with his wife for some months now over infidelity.

Last Saturday, he came home to find out that his wife has left home leaving their little children all alone in the house.

He went back to town to search for her but after a fruitless search, he later drove home and set himself ablaze inside his own car at around 2:00 am last Sunday.

His neighbours only learnt about the terrifying incident when they work up to find his car and body burnt into ashes.

It is believed that the callous wife went to sleep over at her ex-boyfriend’s house because she still loves him more than her late husband.

