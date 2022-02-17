type here...
Husband shoots his 21-year-old wife for denying him sex; Attempts suicide after arrest

By Armani Brooklyn
A 31-year-old farmer has been hospitalised with gunshot wounds following a failed suicide attempt after he shot his wife for denying him sex.

According to reports, Charles Soglo who hails from Adansi Nyakumase in the Ashanti Region attempted suicide after shooting his wife Doris Amoah 21 to death.

Takyi Adansi Fomena District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Yaw Ohene, confirmed the incident while speaking to some newsmen.

The police commander is reported to have said;

“Charles Soglo shot his hands and lost two of his fingers and shot his chest. His wife had been transported to the hospital when a team of officers got to the scene. The officers then transported the suspect to the hospital,”

At the moment, Charles Soglo is responding to treatment at the Saint Benito Mini Hospital at Adansi Dompoase under strict surveillance.

    Source:GHpage

