Husband shoots wife in the head and genitals; Gets 20-year sentence

A 60-year-old Ghanaian husband, Doe Fianu, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in hard labour for killing his wife.

Fianu had, in 2023, shot his wife, Grace Yorke Torku in the head and vagina, leading to her death after an argument due to a phone call she had received from a “male caller.”

During today’s court proceedings, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter instead of murder, after activating sections of act 30 which puts him on a lesser punishment instead of the life sentence murder would have carried.

READ ALSO: Rihanna trends with below-the-bump dressing

He also pleaded guilty to the second charge of possession of firearms without lawful authority.

The High Court in Accra, presided over by Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, convicted him of both counts.

The prosecution led by Winifred Sarpong, a Principal State Attorney had pointed out that the crime was severe, especially considering that the couple’s 4-year-old son had witnessed the incident. They noted that the traumatic incident had a significant impact on the boy.

The prosecution had urged the court to impose a sentence of no less than 30 years after his lawyers led by Bernard Obiri Koranteng, had made arguments for mitigation.

In delivering the sentence, Justice Quarshie said it considered the mitigating pleas and aggravating factors, including Fianu’s first-time offender status, his remorse, and the fact that he had not wasted the court’s time.

READ ALSO: Lady eaten alive by 3 lions at Kruger National Park