Husband stabs okada rider after catching him on top of his wife

News

By Armani Brooklyn
The suspect identified as Ibrahim Ogunrinde was arrested at Ijaye Garage, Abeokuta on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at about 2.40 pm.

The corps Director of Information and Public Relations, Moruf Yusuf, said in a statement;

“Ibrahim Ogunrinde, a butcher and farmer, had pretended to be a passenger and asked the victim, Kosu Daniel (aka “Jeje”), to take him to Olubo Town on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at noon.

“He then allegedly stabbed Kosu Daniel in the neck and arm, leaving him in a pool of blood, and escaped with the victim’s motorbike.

The suspect confessed that he was motivated by a desire to eliminate the victim, who he believed had an affair with his wife two months prior.

“He believed he had succeeded in killing the victim, not knowing that Kosu Daniel was rushed to the hospital and is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta.”

The suspect and the recovered motorcycle have been transferred to Magbon, and the investigation is ongoing.

