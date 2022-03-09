Husband storms the hospital to deliver a brand new car to his wife for giving birth to their first child

- Advertisement -

Some men go the extra mile to prove the undying love they share for their wives by showering them with expensive gifts.

An overjoyed husband has received massive applause from social media users after he stormed the hospital to deliver a brand new car to his wife for giving birth to their first son.

This heartwarming video was first shared by ace female broadcaster Bridge Otoo who captioned the video as;

“This lovely man serenades his wife at the Tantra Community Clinic and gifts her a new car as a THANK YOU for their first child… This is so cute. Congratulations to the couple ???????????? #TantraCommunityClinic“

Men have always been vilified by society for playing little to no role when their wives conceive hence this man should be given a standing ovation.

