type here...
GhPageLifestyleHusband storms the hospital to deliver a brand new car to his...
Lifestyle

Husband storms the hospital to deliver a brand new car to his wife for giving birth to their first child (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
An overjoyed husband has received massive applause from social media users after he stormed the hospital to deliver a brand new car
- Advertisement -

Some men go the extra mile to prove the undying love they share for their wives by showering them with expensive gifts.

An overjoyed husband has received massive applause from social media users after he stormed the hospital to deliver a brand new car to his wife for giving birth to their first son.

This heartwarming video was first shared by ace female broadcaster Bridge Otoo who captioned the video as;

“This lovely man serenades his wife at the Tantra Community Clinic and gifts her a new car as a THANK YOU for their first child… This is so cute. Congratulations to the couple ???????????? #TantraCommunityClinic

Men have always been vilified by society for playing little to no role when their wives conceive hence this man should be given a standing ovation.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 9, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    2.9mph
    0 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News