Husband strangles wife to death

By Armani Brooklyn
Excel

What was supposed to be a peaceful co-parenting arrangement ended in a horrifying tragedy, as a woman identified as Excel has been brutally murdered by her estranged husband, Kelvin, in front of their two children.

The heartbreaking incident took place in Sapele, Delta State, after Excel, a mother of two, had earlier fled from her abusive marriage in a bid to protect herself and her children.

According to reports, Excel had endured repeated physical abuse from her husband and eventually found the strength to walk away from the toxic relationship.

Following her departure, Kelvin reportedly contacted her with an apparent change of heart.

In a phone conversation, he told her there was no issue with her decision to leave, saying, “Marriage is not a do or die.”

Excel

He proposed that they co-parent peacefully for the sake of their children; A suggestion Excel agreed to in the interest of maintaining a sense of normalcy for their young ones.

Trusting his words, Excel took the children to visit their father as part of their new co-parenting arrangement.

In a shocking turn of events, Kelvin reportedly wrapped an electric wire around her neck and strangled her to death, while their two children watched in terror.

