Husband tearfully reveals how his wife introduced her sugar daddy to him as her brother

By Armani Brooklyn
A Ghanaian husband has emotionally revealed how his wife introduced her sugar daddy to him as her brother.

Speaking in an interview with AJ Sarpong on 3FM, the heartbroken man revealed how he sometimes drove his wife to her sugar daddy’s house and stayed outside for about 2-3 hours because she told him she doesn’t want his ‘brother’ to know that she was in an affair.

According to the man, his wife’s sugar daddy once visited their house and almost had sex with her if he hadn’t entered the bedroom to check what was happening between them after a sudden silence.

Apparently, the sugar daddy is a married man with three kids and he has been dating his wife for almost 5 years now.

Talking about why he was still in the marriage after finding out that his wife was cheating on him – The man explained that one of their children was just a baby and he wasn’t ready to sacrifice him just because of his wife’s infidelity.

But after their son celebrated his first birthday, he divorced her to have peace of mind so that he can remarry and set up a new family.

Listen to the emotional audio below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

