Husband unalives wife over mobile money pin

By Armani Brooklyn

KENYA: A family in Pipeline estate, Nairobi County, has been thrown into a state of mourning following the gruesome murder of their 27-year-old daughter, Susan Nabwire, by her husband who has been identified as Cyprian Mukoye.

According to eyewitness accounts, Mukoye attacked Susan inside their home in Kware, in the presence of their one-year-old child and a househelp, before escaping.

Susan’s mother, Phylis Makokha, recounted the tragic events that led to the fatal altercation.

She said her daughter, who worked as an M-Pesa (Mobile Money) agent at Nairobi’s Country Bus Station, had just returned from work when a quarrel began after husband demanded her M-Pesa business phone PIN.

“He dropped the plate and asked Susan for her M-Pesa PIN. He wanted the PIN for the phone she used for work, but she refused to give it to him,” Phylis explained.

Susan Nabwire

The couple reportedly argued until around 3 a.m., when Susan was preparing to leave for work.

Mukoye, who had allegedly confiscated the phone, later went into bathroom while his wife was bathing wielding an axe.

He struck Susan twice on the neck, leaving her fatally wounded.

Their househelp, who witnessed the attack, screamed for help as neighbours rushed to the scene.

Family members say Mukoye had previously accused Susan of infidelity, allegations she consistently denied.

