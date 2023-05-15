Husband weeps as his wife falls out of love with him after sponsoring her nursing education in the UK

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

According to a UK-based Nigerian lawyer @BolanleCole who shared the sad story on Twitter, the woman recently informed her husband that she is no longer in love with him.



She also expressed her desire to end the marriage because she does not want to be in a loveless relationship, despite her husband’s support for her and her family.

READ ALSO: Tracey Boakye receives flowers from her husband on Mother’s Day

He tweeted;

“Am No Longer in Love. Nigerian Woman Laments, Loses Interest in Husband after He Sponsored Her to the UK. The lady said she can’t explain why she does not love her husband anymore but would not want to remain in a marriage where there is no love. She appealed to people to advise her on what to do.

“The woman said it was her husband who told her to study nursing in Nigeria and partly sponsored her studies. The nurse added that he also catered for her needs and that of her family and was responsible for doing her travel documents. Things are happening.”

Read the tweet below to know more…

Am No Longer in Love. Nigerian Woman Laments, Loses Interest in Husband after He Sponsored Her to the UK. The lady said she can't explain why she does not love her husband anymore but would not want to remain in a marriage where there is no love. She appealed to people to advise… — Olóyè T.D Esq???? (@BolanleCole) May 12, 2023

READ ALSO: Nkawkaw: Blind husband beheads his wife for threatening to divorce him (Video)