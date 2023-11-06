Husband weeps as his wife he brought to the UK divorces him; Faces deportation

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man has been left stranded and facing possible deportation after his wife took their kids and abandoned him at an airport in the UK.

A user with the handle @Jayydubby shared the man’s plight on the ‘Nigerians in the UK’ community on the microblogging platform, X (formerly Twitter).



According to the user, the man sold all his belongings to sponsor his wife’s relocation to the UK for study in 2022, to join her later with their children as her dependents.



Upon their arrival in the UK in October, he received a huge shock when his wife took the kids and their passports and told him that their marriage was over.

Sadly, the young man finds himself stranded without a job or means to stay in the UK. He has been given until January 2024 to leave the country, or he will be deported.

The post reads,

“Hello everyone,

A family friend of mine is in urgent need of a job with sponsorship. Last month, he arrived in the UK with his children as dependents and his wife went to pick them up at the airport and asked to see their children’s passports, which he handed over without any suspicion. She then told him that their marriage was over and wanted nothing to do with him.

She took their children and abandoned him at the airport. He just come to the UK for the first time to join his wife, who came last year to study. He helped pay her fees and sold off everything he had to join her.

Today, the Home Office sent him a letter saying that he has until 1st of January, to return to Nigeria. He has nothing to go back to and may never see his children again.

I am pleading with anyone who can help him with a job referral so that he can stay and fight for his children. If you know of any job openings or can put him in touch with someone who might be able to help, please reach out to me. I would be incredibly grateful. ???”

