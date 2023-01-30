- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian man who went viral on the internet a few days ago after sharing his disheartening marital story with Kofi Noel on his Facebook page has now divorced his wife.

For those who don’t know the genesis of this issue – The young man found out that his wife had a secret 3-bedroom house, a land at Oyibi and Uber cars which worked for her after she handed over her old iPhone to her hubby’s younger sister.

All this while, the lady was taking Ghc 7000 salary while the man had a take-home salary of Ghc 4,500.

READ ALSO: Husband in tears as wife runs away with all his properties with her new lover

Despite all these, the wife never supported him and turned a blind eye to the burden he was carrying which was breaking his back.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

The wife later came to apologize to her husband after she read the story online and felt guilty over her wickedness.

She also promised to put up good behaviour henceforth and financially support her hubby and also transfer her properties to his name.

READ ALSO: US-based African wife calls the police on her husband for bringing his mother into their house

The wife also disclosed for the first time to him that she was 2 months old pregnant.

Apparently, the man refused his wife’s apology and because of that, she invited her family over to their house to talk to him.

The man still refused to forgive her and insist on divorcing her for both of them to go their separate ways.

A DNA test will also be conducted immediately after she puts to birth because he doesn’t trust he’s the father of the yet-to-be-born child.

READ ALSO: My husband pays different men to sleep with me – Wife laments

Below are some of the comments gathered under the trending post.

Esther Sandzi Sedinam – I pray this few months will help you heal emotionally Even if the baby turned out to be your child,you can show him or her the love they deserve No too much thinking nor Alcohol Just relax ya mind.

Maame Yaa Oyikwan – A very wise decision, your sanity is more important than anything. If her parents can support this behavior of hers then both your future holds nothing but secrets. I pray you heal from this pains and get back to your old self again. God gives the strength to pass through this process. As for your wife de3 she is not remorseful one bit from her apology. She is pompous n I hope she learns from this

Maxmillian Asiedu Gyambrah – As for forgiveness is not a problem ooo, but to forget is the issue, as human being we all look up to God to give us a heart to forgive and forget.

Wali La – What even pains me more is her not given him s..x when he need because he refuse to buy what she ask for!! How can you stop a man from eaten the food he bought with his own money Lol

Myzz Mabruka Henna – See eeerrr. No let anyone put emotions in your head ooo, if you forgive her but this will continue to hunt you and there won’t be any peace in your heart and not even a bit of trust.

READ ALSO: Woman divorces husband for taking 2nd wife and ends up as another man’s 3rd wife