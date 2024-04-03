type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsHusband who travelled returns to catch nurse wife cheating on him with...
News

Husband who travelled returns to catch nurse wife cheating on him with a TikTok guy (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Husband who travelled returns to catch nurse wife cheating on him with a TikTok guy (Video)
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian husband has been left heartbroken after catching his nurse wife cheating on him.

As disclosed by the heartbroken husband, he travelled for a few months only to return to catch his wife red-handed cheating on him.

READ ALSO: First exclusive pictures from Aunty Naa’s secret wedding to Canada-based lawyer drops

Meanwhile, the side guy claims the married woman told him she was single and not in any kind of romantic affair.

Husband who travelled returns to catch nurse wife cheating on him with a TikTok guy (Video)

In a trending Whatsapp chat, the cheating married woman can be heard crying and receiving a series of slaps and blows from her grief-stricken husband.

The pained husband made her confirm to her side guy that she’s a married woman hence their secret affair has come to an abrupt end.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Listen and read the chat below to know more…

READ ALSO: Aunty Naa shares first honeymoon video after secret marriage to rich Canada-based lawyer

READ ALSO: Exclusive: Oyerepa FM’s Aunty Naa marries Canada-based lawyer after first failed marriage (Video)

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Accra
thunderstorm with heavy rain
72 ° F
72 °
72 °
100 %
4.8mph
20 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more