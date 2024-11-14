GhPageNewsHusbands team up to lash man for sleeping with their wives
Husbands team up to lash man for sleeping with their wives

By Armani Brooklyn
A man dubbed Zimbabwe’s own “Baltazar” faced violent retribution from a group of enraged husbands for having roamntic affairs with their wives.

In a video shared by Crimewatch Zimbabwe on X (formerly Twitter), several men from the Mapostori sect were seen beating the man and holding him down while others struck him with what appeared to be rubber sticks.

The video, recorded by a witness and later posted on social media, shows the men interrogating him.

At one point, one of the attackers questions;

“How many women have you slept with, and why did you do it?”.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the man allegedly engaged in these relationships after some women claimed their husbands were not satisfying them.

