- Advertisement -

Nigerian fraudster and socialite Ramon Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi, has alleged that he bribed Nigeria’s celebrated police Abba Kyari, a deputy commissioner of police (DCP), to arrest a co-fraudster in a whopping $1.1m deal, US court documents reveal.

This is coming days after Hushpuppi, who is facing charges of money laundering in the US, pleaded guilty in court.

According to a statement by the US department of justice, Hushpuppi asked Kyari to jail Kelly Chibuzor Vincent, his colleague, after both were locked in a dispute over how to share the $1.1 million loot received from the Qatari businessperson.

In the filings by the officials, Vincent was said to have contacted the victim and informed him that he was being scammed by him and Hushpuppi’s syndicate.

This enraged Hushpuppi who was said to have contacted Kyari to arrest and jail his rival over the dispute.

Hushpuppi was also quoted as saying that Kyari allegedly sent photos of Vincent in jail and followed this up with a bank account number to which a wire transfer should be made for the successful arrest and detention of his co-fraudster.

“Court documents outline a dispute among members of the conspiracy, which allegedly prompted Vincent to contact the victim and claim that Abbas and Juma were engaged in fraud. After this contact, Abbas allegedly arranged to have Vincent jailed in Nigeria by Abba Alhaji Kyari, 46, of Nigeria.

“According to the affidavit, Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest.

“Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment,” a U.S. Justice Department statement read in part.

After the $1.1 million fraud was successful, Mr Abbas spent $230,000 on a watch and also bribed officials at St. Kitts and Nevis for his citizenship of that island country.

“Approximately $230,000 of the stolen funds allegedly were used to purchase a Richard Mille RM11-03 watch, which was hand delivered to Abbas in Dubai and subsequently appeared in Hushpuppi’s social media posts.

“Other illicit proceeds from the scheme were allegedly converted into cashier’s checks, including $50,000 in checks that were used by Abbas and a co-conspirator to fraudulently acquire a St. Christopher and Nevis citizenship, as well as a passport for Abbas obtained by creating a false marriage certificate and then bribing a government official in St. Kitts,” officials said.

Mr Abbas pleaded guilty to multimillion-dollar fraud earlier this month and faces up to 20 years in jail.

He will be sentenced in the coming weeks and will forfeit some of his assets from years of online fraud and his rights to appeal while also paying restitution to victims of his years-long fraud.