Hushpuppi having a video chat with a friend from prison surfaces online

Hushpuppi is already living the good life in prison.

That is how come he is seen barely days after his sentencing having a video chat with a friend about his situation in the prison.

Hushpuppi, who was detained in Dubai in June 2020 and extradited to the US on charges of money laundering and computer fraud, will serve just nine years in prison because he has already served two years in a US prison.

He was punished after entering a guilty plea to conspiracy to launder money with several individuals both inside and outside the United States.

In the brief video that has gone viral, Hushpuppi is heard praising his appearance before going before a US judge. He added that he never imagined himself being in the US to face justice for his crime.

“Hushpuppi checked for me today,” his friend wrote in the description of the video he uploaded.

Nigerian socialite Ramos Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for internet fraud and money laundering.

The 39-year-old internet sensation was first arrested in June 2020. He was initially scheduled for sentencing on February 14, 2022, after he pleaded guilty in 2021.

The date was then moved to July 11, 2022, before it was again postponed to September 21. His sentencing was again shifted to Nov. 7, 2022.

But it appears the much-anticipated judgment day came earlier than expected.

The United States Central District Court in California sentenced Hushpuppi to 11 years but indicated he would only stay in jail for 9 years since he has already done 2 years thus far.