Hushpuppi reported dead – Top Nigerian journalist announces

By Armani Brooklyn
Hushpuppi dead
Sad news coming in from the camp of Mrs Kemi Olunloyo who is an award-winning Nigerian investigative journalist asserts that convicted Nigerian internet fraudster Hushpuppi has reportedly died in the US.

As stated by Mrs Kemi Olunloyo who intentionally addressed Hushpuppi as “The Boy”; The socialite died whiles still in police custody abroad.

Ever since Hushpuppi was arrested on the 25th of June, 2020 by the Dubai Police Department, Kemi Olunloyo has been providing updates on his arrest and court proceedings which was keenly followed by most Nigerians and his fans worldwide.

She has always been referring to Hushpuppi as the “The Boy.” As a result of this, her new tweet has sparked speculations about Hushpuppi’s death, despite the fact that she did not literally mention his name.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.

    Source:GHpage

    Wednesday, February 23, 2022
