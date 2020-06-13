Hushpuppi and his colleagues land in the US with the FBI to help with investigations

Dubai-based Nigerian big boy Hushpuppi according to a source has finally landed in the United States of America (USA) following his arrest on Tuesday by the FBI.

The millionaire was arrested for his role in an alleged scam and we are informed that the FBI and Interpol are about to begin investigations into their act.

According to notorious Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunyolo, Hushpuppi and his counterparts landed on US soil yesterday at 6/12/20 at exactly 6:39 pm.

She posted on her handle that they where arrested stealing an amount of $35M from the US and Nigerian government among other money laundering allegations amounting to over a $100M.

She posted: “Wellness is when a leading newspaper is Transparent. News is suppressed in Nigeria. I was the first to break this story to you and will not stop with the details. ?? @thenationnewspaper STOP SPREADING #FakeNews. U couldn’t even report Abba Kyari’s death when it actually happened. HushPuppi cannot be EXTRADITED to Nigeria. He’s not a Nigerian citizen anymore. Ramoni Igbalode is facing charges for unemployment fraud for #COVID19 related layoffs and being EXTRADITED to the US. The total $100M is not Nigerian money. You want to extradite him so you can arrest Politicians who are in the opposition. Let’s deal with our international disgrace first and let him mention all the politicians he might have laundered money for. @TheNationNews Stop diverting wrong info using the power of the MSM. This paper is owned by the ruling party #OfficialAPCNg. Tell Nigerians there are two Politicians in that party he Allegedly moved money for when they were in APC now decamped to #OfficialPDPNig. Mompha and HushPuppi will out EVERYBODY! This is just the beginning. You LIKED the post so you can go back to your silly editors who refuse to call me a Journalist yet copying my facts.7am Saturday June 13th 2020.”

See screenshot below: