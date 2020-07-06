The troubles for embattled Dubai based Nigerian millionaire Hushpuppi seems not to be ending anything time soon as new information coming out has it that he is now a wanted man in Russia.

Investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo who has been the first person to break news about her country man during a live video explained that Russia is also after Hushpuppi.

According to her, the $100million COVID-19 proceed money Hushpuppi received was to be shared between him and his Russian partner with Hushpuppi taking 35% of the money and sending the 65% to them which he failed to do.

She added that Hushpuppi wasn’t extradicted to the US but was rather taken to the States on a covert operation.

Kemi in the video made it clear that Hushpuppi’s life is in danger following his failure to stick to his side of the deal with the Russians whom they feel might try to kill him.

Kemi also cleared the air that Hushpuppi won’t be kept in a prison but would rather be kept in federal detention just to protect him from the Russians.