Hypocrite! Ghanaians fire Sarkodie for being quiet about galamsey citing his alleged links with the NPP

Renowned Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has found himself at the centre of social media criticism for his silence regarding the recent arrests of protesters during the Democracy Hub demonstration.

The protests, which took place from September 21 to September 23, 2024, aimed to highlight the negative effects of galamsey (illegal mining) and address the growing economic challenges facing the nation.

During the three-day demonstration, 39 protesters were detained by the police for what authorities described as “unlawful actions.”

In response to the arrests, a #FreeTheCitizens campaign quickly gained traction on social media, particularly on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including Kwesi Arthur, Kelvin Boy, and Black Sherif, publicly voiced their support for the protesters, using their platforms to call for their release.

However, Sarkodie, widely regarded as one of the biggest names in Ghana’s music industry, has remained silent on the issue, leading to widespread criticism from fans and netizens.

Many have pointed out that the rapper was highly vocal about the challenges facing the country under John Mahama but has mute about addressing issues during Akuffo Addo’s regime.

This perceived bias has sparked outrage on social media, with some users accusing Sarkodie of turning a blind eye to the struggles of ordinary citizens.

As the #FreeTheCitizens movement continues to grow, many are still waiting for the celebrated rapper to break his silence and weigh in on the ongoing protests and arrests.

All of a sudden, you retired from music? You influence millions of people to vote for criminals who can arrest a pregnant woman and block her from having access to food and her family. Tomorrow, we will continue from here!#FreeCitizens pic.twitter.com/Uo6gXcBvDW — Tech In Twi (@tech_twi) September 25, 2024