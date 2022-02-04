type here...
GhPageEntertainment"Hypocrite, you are not as sensible as you want people to see"...
Entertainment

“Hypocrite, you are not as sensible as you want people to see” – Shatta Wale drags Stonebwoy in heated video rant

By Albert
Stonebwoy sends Shatta Wale to buy him Waakye
Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has heaved hot coals on the head of fellow artiste Stonebwoy by describing him as a hypocrite who always wanted to be regarded as wise.

According to him, the BHIM Nation president projects himself as mature and wise…attributes he does not have in reality.

In a renewed video rant, Shatta Wale did not only question NLA’s ban on celebrities to campaign for betting companies but also unleashed venom on Jackie Appiah and Stonebwoy.

“You’re not as wise as people deem you, you’re not wise in reality,” Shatta Wale told Stonebwoy.

Watch Video Below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

 

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 4, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    2.9mph
    11 %
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News