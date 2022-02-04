“Hypocrite, you are not as sensible as you want people to see” – Shatta Wale drags Stonebwoy in heated video rant

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has heaved hot coals on the head of fellow artiste Stonebwoy by describing him as a hypocrite who always wanted to be regarded as wise.

According to him, the BHIM Nation president projects himself as mature and wise…attributes he does not have in reality.

In a renewed video rant, Shatta Wale did not only question NLA’s ban on celebrities to campaign for betting companies but also unleashed venom on Jackie Appiah and Stonebwoy.

“You’re not as wise as people deem you, you’re not wise in reality,” Shatta Wale told Stonebwoy.

Watch Video Below: