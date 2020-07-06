I advised Akuapem Poloo on what to say after nude scandal but she refused – Afia Schwar

Akuapem Poloo nude scandal became the trending news item across all traditional media and social media platforms over the last week.

READ ALSO: Akuapem Poloo to lose custody of her son?

Ghanaians did not take it lightly at all. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Ghana even invited Akuapem Poloo for questioning following a petition by child rights international.

She indeed was/is in hot waters after she ‘doltishly’ posed naked with son on social media. In light of this brouhaha, Afia Schwarzenegger has claimed she was the one who advised Akuapem Poloo on what to say after the photo went viral.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, as soon as the nude photo of Poloo fast circulated she called her on phone advising her to come out and apologize to Ghanaians because already we(Ghanaians) all know she’s not mentally sound.

Akuapem Poloo refused to pay heed to her solid advice as she took her own direction that has landed her into serious trouble.

READ ALSO: Akuapem Poloo to be banished from her home town

Afia, speaking to a blogger during a shop opening in Accra further added that she was ready to give her lawyer to Akuapem Poloo to honour the Police invitation and help grant bail if she is charged with an offence and arrested.