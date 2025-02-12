I agree with Ghanaians, we have to do well as Black Stars – Antoine Semenyo

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has acknowledged the high expectations of Black Stars supporters, agreeing that the team has the quality to perform well.

In an interview with Premier League TV, the AFC Bournemouth star admitted feeling pressure from fans, who are very passionate about football.

Reflecting on Ghana’s 2022 World Cup campaign, he expressed frustration over the team’s inability to beat Uruguay, in order to qualify.

He recalled how disappointed and angry fans were, emphasizing how football influences the nation’s mood.

Presently in top form, Semenyo is expected to be included in Otto Addo’s squad for Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in March. His performances could be crucial as the Black Stars aim to qualify for the next World Cup.