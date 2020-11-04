I almost committed suicide when my naked picture got on social media – Mzbel (VIDEO)

Songstress Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah known in showbiz as Mzbel has revealed that she almost committed suicide when her raw photos surfaced on social media years ago.

Breaking her silence about the photos in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Mzbel narrated that the said photos was taken for an advert for a product called Vitfee.

According to her, she decided to do something for the brand because their product had saved her skin in the past and that was the concept they came up with.

She continued that unlike the public perception that she leaked them herself, she actually had no idea those photos had been circulated on social media.

Mzbel went ahead to explain how a journalist at Graphic Showbiz copied the photos from her laptop and leaked it to NewsOne or a different publication she was not sure of.

Watch the video below:

She explained that as at when those pictures found it way unto social media she was not to experience on how to handle matter like that but for now she doesn’t care about the photos anymore.