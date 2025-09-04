type here...
I almost died at Aboabo for sleeping with someone’s wife- Salomey president

By Mzta Churchill

Salomey President, Gideon has brought to the limelight how he almost bought his ticket to the land of silence some time ago.

Gideon claims unlike other men who work so hard to make a living, his occupation is to satisfy women, irrespective of their marital status, whose partners cannot satisfy them in bed.

Salomey President gave a blow-by-blow account in an exclusive interview with Akosua on Gh Page TV.

Sharing the story, he stated that he went to the girlfriend of a man named Mustapha at Aboabo, a suburb in the Ashanti Region.

While he was inside having a good time with the lady, Gideon claims he overheard outside that he was going to be unalived.

Knowing this, he claims he disappeared from the scene and it shocked everyone.

“As for the people of Aboabo, they don’t give a damn about Salomey. So, if you go and you are not careful, you could be unalived”, he said.

“So, I went to sleep with Mustapha’s girlfriend. I was inside having a good time when I overheard people planning to eliminate me. But to their surprise, I was nowhere to be found, and their plane couldn’t work out”, he added.

