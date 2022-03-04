type here...
GhPageLifestyle"I almost said no on the altar but looking at the crowd...
Lifestyle

“I almost said no on the altar but looking at the crowd I couldn’t” – Married woman shares shocking experience

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

Social media and the need for senseless validation will be the end of most people – A married woman has taken to Twitter to disgrace her husband in a now-deleted tweet.

According to this woman, she almost said no on the marriage altar but she kept mute because of the family and loved ones who were around to witness the special day.

This woman is simply implying that her husband is not her type but she only agreed to marry him because she was out of options.

This is very stupid to come from the mouth of wife most especially on the internet where certain things should be kept off.

Well, netizens are currently roasting her with insults for her awkward and nauseating confession.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 4, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    62 %
    3.2mph
    40 %
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News