I always dreamt of relocating abroad – GH man who just landed in Armenia brags and chills with obroni lady

By Armani Brooklyn
A young Ghanaian man, who relocated to Armenia to make a good living, was glad he made that decision.

In a video sighted by our outfit, the young man @rockson_tv was spotted in a delighted mood, apparently going home from work.

Wearing a bright smile, he expressed joy, saying his work fetches him a good income.

“Anytime I close from work, I get very happy because it means I will get paid for the work done.”

He concluded by expressing delight in relocating to Armenia and urged people who have the chance to move abroad not to miss the opportunity. “Jobs abound here.

The people are also welcoming. If you get the opportunity to relocate abroad, don’t waste time,” he said with a smile after he hugged a pretty white lady known in Ghanaian parlance as Obroni.

At the time of writing, the report had raked in over 2000 likes and 70 comments.

Watch the video below:

@rockson_tv

How do you do=How do you do!?? That's the correct response.

? original sound – Roy???????
Source:GHpage

