Actress and video vixen Efia Odo has once again spoken about her relationship with Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

The strong bond between Efia Odo and Shatta Wale has been one thing that social media users and followers have a problem with.

According to some people, there is no fuel and fire can be friends with causing a problem which is to mean that there is no way Efia Odo and Shatta Wale can be friends without ‘chopping’ each other.

Even though they have both stated that there is nothing between the two of them, fans and followers still have doubts looking at how the two behave on social media.

In an new development, Efia Odo has revealed that she has been sleeping with Shatta Wale adding that it only happens in her head and not in real life.

According to her, they are just friends and nothing else and she has said it a lot of times that there is nothing going on between them.

Question about their friendship came up again after Shatta Wale few days ago dropped a new video for his new song titled ‘Bad Man’ which featured Efia Odo.

Their posture in the video according to people suggested that they are more than just friends or Besties as they put it but rather they are trying to keep their relationship a secret and away from the public.