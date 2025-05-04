type here...
Entertainment

I am 23 and I have no businesses- lady cries out

By Mzta Churchill

A young lady has appeared on social media, disclosing how life has beaten her half-dead.

In a self-recorded video, the Nigerian lady stated that she felt all was well with her until her recent birthday.

According to her, she is 23 years old and has nothing to boast of, despite being old.

She stated that, on her 23rd birthday, her mother came to her room to pray for her and wished her all the best of life.

After her mother had gone how, she said she reflected on her life and concluded that life, has indeed, beaten her half dead.

She noted that at her age, she has no businesses, is not in any serious relationship, nor does she have enough money.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Asenso Boakye told us he could only help us with ticket- Family of Pinamang reveals

I will fight Kennedy Agyapong with my blood- Abronye

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, May 4, 2025
33.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

Photos of Ama Serwaa’s kidnappers

Ama Serwaas kidnappers 2

Man fakes mother’s death to receive donations from his classmates

Adesanya Oluwatumilara

Ibrahim Mahama offers help to Suzzy Pinamang; SDA SHS girl shot in the eye after GhPage publication

Ibrahim Mahama Suzzy Pinamang

Suspected gay man beaten and paraded naket

Guy crying and gay guys
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways