I am 23 and I have no businesses- lady cries out

A young lady has appeared on social media, disclosing how life has beaten her half-dead.

In a self-recorded video, the Nigerian lady stated that she felt all was well with her until her recent birthday.

According to her, she is 23 years old and has nothing to boast of, despite being old.

She stated that, on her 23rd birthday, her mother came to her room to pray for her and wished her all the best of life.

After her mother had gone how, she said she reflected on her life and concluded that life, has indeed, beaten her half dead.

She noted that at her age, she has no businesses, is not in any serious relationship, nor does she have enough money.