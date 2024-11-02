type here...
I Am 24 Years- Shatta Wale Reveals His Real Age

By Mzta Churchill
A question many social media users have been wanting to get answers to is “How old are our celebrities?” especially the diminutive ones.

Many netizens have for some time now wondered about the real age of dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

Whilst the musician decides not to answer questions regarding his age, many claim he is very old, hence, the reason why he decides not to let people know about his real age.

Well, Shatta Wale has finally decided to let Ghanaians know about his real age so that they will not bother him with questions about his age.

Speaking on Rants, Bants, and Confessions, Glitch Africa Studios’ engaging Podcast hosted by Efia Odo, Gisela Amponsah, and Ama Burland, Shatta Wale said that age is just a number.

According to him, he is just 24 years old, the reason why he is very energetic and diligent.

