“I am a Dbee; my chop box back in high school was always full to the brim” – Shatta Wale brags

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian reggae dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has shared some intriguing details about his senior high school days, bragging about the provisions he had during his school years at Winneba Secondary School.

Shatta Wale shared this memory in a video shared on TikTok. The video was a response to certain journalists who had criticised him.

According to Shatta Wale, he was more privileged in high school which makes him believe that some of the media men who criticise him do so because they came from a tough background and their parents could not do much for them, which made them act that way out of frustration.

“I remember my high school days. I had it good, better than most. My chop box was always filled to the brim with provisions, far more than what some of my colleagues did. I could go to school with about 10 cans of Milo.” he said.