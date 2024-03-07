“I am a millionaire and I made all my money from lotto; I make 1 million a week” – Nana Kobo encourages investors

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian business cum an artiste manager, Nana Kobo has revealed the source of his wealth and the internet is not having any of it.

According to him, his riches does not solely stem from his involvement in the music industry as many assume.

Nana Kobo revealed to Zionfelix in an interview that contrary to popular belief, his income primarily originates from his engagement in the lottery business.

Nana Kobo unveiled that for over 18 years, he has actively participated in the lottery business, leveraging his business to yield significant returns.

He added that, through his lottery business, he contributes significantly to the country by paying taxes to the government, revealing that he produces an annual tax contribution of approximately a million cedis.